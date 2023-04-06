Connect with us

Charity Ngilu Opens Up On Why She Abandoned Azimio Protests

File image of Charity Ngilu and Raila Odinga

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Wednesday April 5, made her first public appearance since Azimio lost the Presidency in August 2022. 

Speaking during the burial of Pius Musembi Kivindu in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County, Ngilu explained why she has been absent from the Raila-led anti-government protests. 

“Some leaders are saying that they cannot see Ngilu and it is true you cannot see me.But I want to say that those who are asking about my whereabouts, started demonstrating just the other day while I have inhaled teargas since 1992,” said Ngilu. 

Ngilu also supported the push for reforms by the Azimio la Umoja camp. 

“I see what you are doing Kalonzo and I want to encourage you to soldier on since that is the right direction,” she added. 

The former county boss also took a jibe at President William Ruto over hoodwinking Kenyans.

“As Azimio, we had a clear roadmap on what we were going to do should we win the Presidency. Others said as soon as they put down the Bible, maize flour price would reduce to Ksh70,” Ngilu remarked. 

Ngilu went on to say that the bipartisan approach dialogue should be open so that Kenyans can see what is being debated.

Charity Ngilu and Raila

Ngilu was one of the most vocal Raila supporters ahead of the 2022 general election. 

She notably stepped down from defending her Kitui gubernatorial seat in favour of David Musila of the Jubilee Party and was aiming for a Cabinet position if Raila won the presidential election. 

However since the election loss she has remained silent with her social media engagements going down. 

