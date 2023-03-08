Charity Ngilu Spotted For The First Time Since Raila Election Loss in August 2022

Former Kitui governor, Charity Ngilu on Tuesday March 7 made her first appearance since Azimio lost the 2022 August 9 general elections.

Ngilu was spotted with Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga who was celebrating the court’s decision to uphold her election.

Ngilu was in the company of Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi among other leaders.

The former County boss described Wanag as an experienced leader who would develop the lakeside county.

“The people of Homabay never made any mistakes. We wish her all the best as she now goes to serve.

“Let her serve confidently and transparently and even forgive those who have wasted her six months in court because she was too busy with these court matters and was not concentrating,” Ngilu stated, during an interview with Ramogi TV.

Ngilu was one of the most vocal Raila supporters ahead of the 2022 general election.

She notably stepped down from defending her Kitui gubernatorial seat in favour of David Musila of the Jubilee Party.

Ngulu was aiming for a Cabinet position if Raila won the presidential election.

However since the election loss she has remained silent with her social media engagements going down.

Her last post on Twitter was on January 1 when she wished Kenyans a happy new year.

“May the new year bring with it tons of amazing opportunities, tremendous prosperity and unending love for everyone. Happy New year!,” She tweeted.

The High Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of Wanga after her main rival Evans Kidero disputed the 2022 August 9 Homabay gubernatorial results.

The presiding judge ruled that Governor Wanga garnered 244,559 votes while Kidero came in second with 154,182 votes.

