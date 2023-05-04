Connect with us

Politics

Chebukati Reveals When He Will Address Raila’s Demand On IEBC Server

By

Published

chebu pix

File image of Wafula Chebukati and President William Ruto

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati now says he is ready to demystify the allegations surrounding the server used to transmit the 2022 Presidential election.

In a tweet on Wednesday, May 3, Chebukati said that he will speak about the issues at the Annual Electoral Integrity Conference in July.

“I am pleased to announce that my project titled “Role of Technology in improving the integrity of the electoral process in Kenya” has been accepted for presentation at ElectIntegrity’s Annual Conference to be held on July 3-7! My talk will demystify “the server” in Kenyan polls,” he said.

“The Electoral Integrity Project (EIP) is based at the Royal Military College of Canada. EIP seeks to strengthen elections in contests around the world through innovative and policy-relevant scientific research that achieves international standing in the social sciences.”

This comes in the wake of demands from the opposition for the IEBC server to be reopened so that it may be determined who won the August 9 elections. They have also included this in their demands for electoral reform in the country.

Raila has previously stated that if the servers reflect that Ruto won, he will accept the results.

He alleged that results obtained from an IEBC insider show he won by more than eight million votes, but that the results were manipulated to favor President William Ruto.

“My people, they stole the election, the whistleblower clearly shows it. Otherwise, they’d open the server; what’s the fear? They then corrupted the Supreme Court as they did with the IEBC,” Raila said.

Also Read: Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s Wife Shortlisted For Plum Government Job

