Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Cherargei Lectures Ababu Namwamba, Accuses Him Of Killing Sports

By

Published

1669812947803 kip

File image of Samson Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has lectured Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, accusing him of mishandling the Ministry. 

The UDA Senator in his presentation accused CS Namwamba of focusing on unimportant details at the expense of the fundamentals that constitute his case.

Cherargei chastised the CS for overly engaging content creators while athletes in Kenya’s core sports, like athletics, volleyball, and rugby, continue to struggle.

“I have seen the Sports CS Ababu Namwamba creating time for content creators and tiktokers over our traditional sports. He finds time to go on TikTok, but where are football, athletics, and volleyball? Why is the ministry concerned about content creators on social media?” Cherargei posed.

He stated that CS Namwamba must be prepared to answer questions about what he is doing to save the sports business.

Ababu Namwamba Vows To Clean Up Mess In Ministry Of Sports

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Cherargei expressed concern about the mistreatment of athletes in the country, saying the government should focus its efforts on ensuring elite talent is appropriately paid and appreciated by the government.

“We are tired. Will we run our sports through harambees? Our athletes are stranded somewhere and people are forced to donate funds,” Cherregei said.

He added, “The CS must do what we call default setting. Our sports are dying and somebody is busy hosting digital content creators that will not assist the country going forward.”

Nawamba had in February appointed Tiktoker Azziad Nasenya to the Talanta Hela Council.

unnamed (14) 1683190249

The appointment elicited controversy on social media sparking conversations from her fans and critics in equal measure.

Also Read: A Look inside Ababu Namwamba’s Exquisite Karen Mansion worth Ksh 250 Million [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019