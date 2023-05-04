Cherargei Lectures Ababu Namwamba, Accuses Him Of Killing Sports

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has lectured Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, accusing him of mishandling the Ministry.

The UDA Senator in his presentation accused CS Namwamba of focusing on unimportant details at the expense of the fundamentals that constitute his case.

Cherargei chastised the CS for overly engaging content creators while athletes in Kenya’s core sports, like athletics, volleyball, and rugby, continue to struggle.

“I have seen the Sports CS Ababu Namwamba creating time for content creators and tiktokers over our traditional sports. He finds time to go on TikTok, but where are football, athletics, and volleyball? Why is the ministry concerned about content creators on social media?” Cherargei posed.

He stated that CS Namwamba must be prepared to answer questions about what he is doing to save the sports business.

Cherargei expressed concern about the mistreatment of athletes in the country, saying the government should focus its efforts on ensuring elite talent is appropriately paid and appreciated by the government.

“We are tired. Will we run our sports through harambees? Our athletes are stranded somewhere and people are forced to donate funds,” Cherregei said.

He added, “The CS must do what we call default setting. Our sports are dying and somebody is busy hosting digital content creators that will not assist the country going forward.”

Nawamba had in February appointed Tiktoker Azziad Nasenya to the Talanta Hela Council.

The appointment elicited controversy on social media sparking conversations from her fans and critics in equal measure.

