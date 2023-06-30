Cherargei, Ledama Reject SRC Proposal To Increase Salaries For Government Officials 

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina have opposed a proposal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to increase salaries for state officers.

In a statement on Friday June 30, Cherargei stated that he will not allow reviewing of Salaries.

He noted that the government should focus on economic Stability and growth.

“The downtown economic times do not allow what SRC intends to do by reviewing salaries of state officers. We need to focus our energies on economic stability and growth first. We shall reject this set up by the SRC of state officers against the public. Hizi story za jaba!,” He stated.

Senator Ledama on his part said the government should focus on lowering taxes.

“I don’t need a salary increment to cushion me on the high cost of living while the people I represent no one is cushioning them … please lower the taxes! SRC Kenya stop it, he tweeted.

If the SRCproposal is approved President Ruto’s gross salary will rise by 7.1 percent from July 2023 to Ksh1,546,875 from Ksh1,443,750 currently before a further 6.7 percent increase to Ksh1,650,000 from July 2024.

DP Gachagua’s monthly income would rise to Ksh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 before reaching Ksh1,402,500, over the two years.

Governors and Cabinet Secretaries will earn Ksh1,056,000 by July 2024 from the current monthly gross pay of Ksh 924,000.

MPs and Senators will earn Ksh 741,003 and Ksh769,201 respectively in the two upcoming financial years, representing a cumulative 8.3% wage increase in the period.

Also Read: Mixed Reactions As Ruto, Gachagua & MPs Set To Get 14% Pay Rise