Politics

Cherargei Slams ODM After Expulsion of Jalang’o and Other Parliamentarians

By

Published

1669812947803 kip

File image of Samson Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has criticized the decision of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party after the National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to expel rebel parliamentarians. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Cherargei accused the Raila Odinga-led party of double standards. 

The UDA senator condemned ODM’s gesture of punishing the law-makers simply because they associated themselves with the Government. 

“Double standards by Azimio-OKA, Tinga is unprecedented & hypocritical because Kalonzo was in State House yesterday where before him my law lecturer Senator Ojienda, Jalango and others visited State House,” Cherargei said. 

 He added, “Will kalonzo also be expelled from Azimio-OKA / wiper party for  going to state House yesterday? Tinga has met H.E Ruto several times will he also be expelled from ODM/Azimio-OKA ?This political conmaship, intimidation and blackmail must come to an end.”

The expelled MPs include:  Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

The party also penalized Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris Sh250,000 for disobeying the party’s policy and voting for the 2023 finance bill which was signed into law by President William Ruto.

This is not the first time that the Raila-led party has cracked the whip on rebels within its membership.

Aisha jumwa who was then a Member of Parliament representing Malindi constituency was expelled by the orange party after she had links with William Ruto who was then the Deputy President. 

Ababu Namwamba who is now the Cabinet Secretary for sports, heritage, and culture was also expelled from the party when he was representing Budalangi constituency as a law-maker.

Also Read: Jalang’o Breaks Silence After Being Expelled From ODM Party

