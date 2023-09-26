Cherargei Speaks After UDA Distanced Itself From Proposal To Increase Presidential Term Limit

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called on the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) to be intimidated by the critics of his proposal to increase the presidential term limit.

Speaking on Monday, Cherargei said he will not drop his proposal, insisting it is in the best interest of the country.

“I am urging the Dialogic Committee not to be swayed by emotional blackmail. In five years this country is in campaign mood, one year is litigation and the next one year is for forming the government. This leaves only three years for work,” Cherargei said.

He added,“I know this thing is unpopular especially with those who want to be presidents. Those criticizing me are lazy thinkers; let them bring their opinion on the table for discussion, that is the beauty of democracy.”

The UDA senator noted that the proposal, which requires a referendum, should be left to Kenyans to decide on the ballot.

His remarks came after UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala termed the proposal a personal opinion by Cherargei.

“UDA party respects and upholds the senator’s personal views but particularly on the subject (term limit), those views do not reflect the perspective of the UDA party and/or its party leader, H E President William Ruto,” Malala said.

He went on to assure Kenyans that the President will uphold the constitution and will be the last person to think of changing term limits.

“The President solemnly swore to respect, uphold and defend the constitution which is abundantly clear and categorical on the Presidential term,” he added.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also opposed Cherargei’s proposal saying the state should manage its affairs within the prescribed time frame.

“Extension of the constitutional presidential term limit as proposed by the senator of Nandi County, Cherargei, should be dismissed with the contempt that it deserves,” he stated.

