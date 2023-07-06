Cherargei’s Warning to Raila Ahead Of Saba Saba

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has warned Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga that he will be responsible for any loss of property and life during the Saba Saba Rally.

Cherargei in a statement on Thursday states that the government will protect Kenyans and properties during the rally.

“Tomorrow the government shall protect the lives and property of the Kenyans from demos hooligans. Azimio-OKA demos organisers including Tinga should be held responsible for any loss of lives and property. Fanya fujo uone!” he said.

Raila Odinga on Tuesday called for nationwide rallies to mark Saba Saba Day and protest over the new tax measures imposed by President William Ruto.

“Our Kamukunji meeting is on in Nairobi this Friday as we had announced but it is not just a Kamukunji in Nairobi, but a Kamukunji across the country where this third liberation will be launched,” said Raila.

The opposition leader also stated that they will launch a signature collection during the rallies to signify the rejection of President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza government.

“On that day July 7, 2023, among other activities, we will a signature collection to signify our rejection of the illegitimate Kenya Kwanza regime and its policies, especially punitive taxes,” Raila added.

Some quotas have, however, called on the Opposition to call off the protests.

The Kikuyu Council of Elders national chairman Wachira Kiago has requested Raila to cancel the planned protests, warning that they would cause splits in the country.

“I’m humbly appealing to Raila Odinga and his team to stop the planned demonstrations and reach out to the government, we need peace and unity for the benefit of the country and our generations,” Kiago said.

