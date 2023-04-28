Chiloba suspends Pastor Ezekiel, Mackenzie’s TV stations

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has suspended two television stations owned by Pastor Ezekiel Odero and Pastor Paul Mackenzie. World Evangelism TV and Times TV, associated with the two televangelists respectively, have been found to have violated broadcasting standards requirements and license conditions.

The suspension comes after the two pastors were under investigation for allegedly indoctrinating followers to starve to death in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

In a statement, CA director general Ezra Chiloba said that the suspension was immediate, and the stations would not be allowed to broadcast any further.

The suspension followed an extensive review of content aired by the two stations between January-April, 2023.

The World Evangelism TV was found to have aired inappropriate content on exorcism during the watershed period as well as 12 other violations. Similarly, Times TV aired inappropriate content on exorcism and flouted 17 other broadcasting license conditions.

Chiloba directed the broadcast signal distributor, Pan African Network Group (PANG) Limited, to stop carrying the two stations on its platform until further notice.

The suspension of the two stations comes amid an investigation of the two pastors in connection to the Shakahola cult.

The suspension of the stations is a significant blow to the pastors as their television platforms have been instrumental in the proliferation of their ministries.