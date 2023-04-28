Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Chiloba suspends Pastor Ezekiel, Mackenzie’s TV stations

By

Published

FB IMG 16500283760165658
Ezra Chiloba

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has suspended two television stations owned by Pastor Ezekiel Odero and Pastor Paul Mackenzie. World Evangelism TV and Times TV, associated with the two televangelists respectively, have been found to have violated broadcasting standards requirements and license conditions.

The suspension comes after the two pastors were under investigation for allegedly indoctrinating followers to starve to death in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

In a statement, CA director general Ezra Chiloba said that the suspension was immediate, and the stations would not be allowed to broadcast any further.

The suspension followed an extensive review of content aired by the two stations between January-April, 2023.

The World Evangelism TV was found to have aired inappropriate content on exorcism during the watershed period as well as 12 other violations. Similarly, Times TV aired inappropriate content on exorcism and flouted 17 other broadcasting license conditions.

Chiloba directed the broadcast signal distributor, Pan African Network Group (PANG) Limited, to stop carrying the two stations on its platform until further notice.

The suspension of the two stations comes amid an investigation of the two pastors in connection to the Shakahola cult.

The suspension of the stations is a significant blow to the pastors as their television platforms have been instrumental in the proliferation of their ministries.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019