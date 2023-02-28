Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

China responds to Moses Kuria’s criticism over China Square, sparks hope for better cooperation

By

Published

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China has responded to the ongoing debate in Kenya over China Square, a one-stop mall that has been causing a stir among local traders. The ministry’s Director General of the Department of African Affairs, Wu Peng, echoed the sentiments of Principal Secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Korir Sing’oei, on the importance of a non-arbitrary and non-discriminatory investment environment.

“I welcome the statement by @SingoeiAKorir. A non-arbitrary & non-discriminatory investment environment is vital to the healthy development of bilateral practical cooperation. I believe that through collective efforts, #China-#Kenya cooperation will better benefit both peoples,” Mr Peng tweeted.

China Square has been the subject of controversy since its opening on January 29th, with local traders accusing Chinese traders of invasion and unfair competition. The mall has been reaping good returns, with its owner Lei Cheng revealing that he sold goods worth Sh20 million in the first week and now sells an average of Sh10 million on weekends.

The rapid rise of China Square has irked Kenyan traders, including Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Investment and Industry Moses Kuria, who has called for the lease to be bought out and handed over to local traders. However, Cheng has stated that his business is legal and that they are not exploiting customers in pricing, but instead breaking the monopoly of local traders.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019