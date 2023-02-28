China responds to Moses Kuria’s criticism over China Square, sparks hope for better cooperation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China has responded to the ongoing debate in Kenya over China Square, a one-stop mall that has been causing a stir among local traders. The ministry’s Director General of the Department of African Affairs, Wu Peng, echoed the sentiments of Principal Secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Korir Sing’oei, on the importance of a non-arbitrary and non-discriminatory investment environment.

“I welcome the statement by @SingoeiAKorir. A non-arbitrary & non-discriminatory investment environment is vital to the healthy development of bilateral practical cooperation. I believe that through collective efforts, #China-#Kenya cooperation will better benefit both peoples,” Mr Peng tweeted.

China Square has been the subject of controversy since its opening on January 29th, with local traders accusing Chinese traders of invasion and unfair competition. The mall has been reaping good returns, with its owner Lei Cheng revealing that he sold goods worth Sh20 million in the first week and now sells an average of Sh10 million on weekends.

The rapid rise of China Square has irked Kenyan traders, including Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Investment and Industry Moses Kuria, who has called for the lease to be bought out and handed over to local traders. However, Cheng has stated that his business is legal and that they are not exploiting customers in pricing, but instead breaking the monopoly of local traders.