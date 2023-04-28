Connect with us

Politics

CJ Koome leads Judiciary in mourning retired Judge Hayanga

By

Published

20220831 200759

The Chief Justice of Kenya, Martha Koome, has expressed her condolences following the death of Justice (Rtd) Andrew Isaac Hayanga.

In a statement, she described the late judge as an exemplary jurist and a steadfast defender of justice, who was known for his unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues and pray that they may find comfort and strength during this difficult time,” she said.

Koome noted that Hayanga served diligently as a judge of the High Court for many years, delivering numerous judgments and rulings that enriched the jurisprudence of Kenya and contributed to the development of the country’s legal system.

Koome highlighted one of Hayanga’s landmark rulings, which opened the doors for victims of historical human rights abuses to get redress.

The ruling, in the case of Domonic Arony Amolo v AG (2003), held that the Limitation of Actions Act did not apply to constitutional causes, allowing victims to seek justice after the transition to a new political era in 2002.

The Chief Justice expressed hope that the legacy of Judge Hayanga would inspire future generations of judicial and legal professionals, and urged all those mourning his passing to find solace in the memories of his remarkable life and the long-lasting impact he made in the pursuit of justice.

