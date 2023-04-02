Connect with us

Politics

Cleophas Malala claims Martha Karua is Raila Odinga’s biggest political enemy

By

Published

cleophas malala 1
cleophas malala

Cleophas Malala, the Secretary-General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has declared that Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s biggest political enemy is Martha Karua.

Malala claims that Karua was responsible for preventing Raila from becoming president in the controversial 2007 presidential election, which Mwai Kibaki won.

Speaking on Saturday, Malala accompanied Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen to Elgeyo Marakwet and criticised Azimio leaders for their lack of honesty towards each other and Kenyans.

“Mr. Raila Odinga must know that his biggest political enemy is Martha Karua for she ensured he never became president back in 2007 to date,” he said on Saturday.

Malala’s statement comes amid ongoing protests by the Raila-led Azimio, who are demanding electoral reforms, lower living costs, and President William Ruto’s resignation.

However, the demonstrations have resulted in property damage and at least ten deaths, prompting Ruto’s allies to call for decisive action against Raila.

The National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah has urged President Ruto not to handle Raila with kid gloves, claiming that Raila and his Azimio supporters were targeting Kikuyu-owned businesses in Nairobi because they did not vote for him.

Ichung’wah has also accused Raila of turning into a political mercenary for hire, stating that Kenyans once respected him as the father of democracy.

