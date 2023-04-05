Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Cleophas Malala Reacts To Raila’s National Accord Demands

By

Published

new uda 1

File image of Cleophas Malala

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has stated that the Kenya Kwanza government will not be blackmailed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. 

Speaking on Tuesday, Malala stated that the bipartisan talks to resolve key issues raised by the opposition would be held by parliamentarians only.

“Raila should stop threatening us with ‘maandamano’, that he has numbers. We have more numbers than him. If he wants to test his political muscle, he should wait for elections,” Malala said.

The former Senator went on to claim that there was no meeting between President Ruto and Raila despite them agreeing for a truce. 

“President William Ruto has not met Raila Odinga. The church tried to bring them together while calling for dialogue. Raila agreed and released a statement thereafter. However two days later he recants his statement. It shows that he is not consistent,” Malala added.

bipartisan talks 1680667153

The UDA Sec-Gen further claimed that Raila’s biggest blunder was to call off demonstrations quickly after President Ruto extended an olive branch. 

“When the President extended an olive branch to Raila, he quickly accepted when he heard we will engage in the reconstruction of the Independent Electoral Boundaries and Commission (IEBC). He forgot to raise the issues of cost of living, and other issues that were affecting Kenyans,” said Malala.

The former senator however stated that a bipartisan committee that will be formed by Kenya Kwanza and Azimio will accommodate Raila’s demands through public participation. 

Also Read:How Senior Government Official Acted As An Intermediary During Ruto Raila Truce Talks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019