Cleophas Malala Reacts To Raila’s National Accord Demands

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has stated that the Kenya Kwanza government will not be blackmailed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Tuesday, Malala stated that the bipartisan talks to resolve key issues raised by the opposition would be held by parliamentarians only.

“Raila should stop threatening us with ‘maandamano’, that he has numbers. We have more numbers than him. If he wants to test his political muscle, he should wait for elections,” Malala said.

The former Senator went on to claim that there was no meeting between President Ruto and Raila despite them agreeing for a truce.

“President William Ruto has not met Raila Odinga. The church tried to bring them together while calling for dialogue. Raila agreed and released a statement thereafter. However two days later he recants his statement. It shows that he is not consistent,” Malala added.

The UDA Sec-Gen further claimed that Raila’s biggest blunder was to call off demonstrations quickly after President Ruto extended an olive branch.

“When the President extended an olive branch to Raila, he quickly accepted when he heard we will engage in the reconstruction of the Independent Electoral Boundaries and Commission (IEBC). He forgot to raise the issues of cost of living, and other issues that were affecting Kenyans,” said Malala.

The former senator however stated that a bipartisan committee that will be formed by Kenya Kwanza and Azimio will accommodate Raila’s demands through public participation.

