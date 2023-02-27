Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Cleophas Malala To Land Top UDA Leadership Role

By

Published

FB IMG 1677497428869

File image of Cleophas Malala and President Ruto

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala is set to be announced as the new United Democratic Party (UDA) secretary General. 

Malala who vied for the Kakamega Gubernatorial seat in the 2022 general election and lost will take over from Nominated senator Veronica Maina.

The new details emerge days after he was shortlisted for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary and is set to be interviewed by the Public Service Commission.

It is unclear why Ruto chose Malala, a rising UDA politician, for the UDA leadership role despite applying for the CAS position.

“The secretary general will be Cleophas Malala, that will be communicated in the next few days if not hours,” a source revealed as quoted by the Star. 

Former East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua has also hinted at the new UDA changes. 

“Congratulations my brother hon Cleophas Malala for the appointment, you are equal to the task,” he tweeted. 

More to follow……..

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019