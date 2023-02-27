Cleophas Malala To Land Top UDA Leadership Role

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala is set to be announced as the new United Democratic Party (UDA) secretary General.

Malala who vied for the Kakamega Gubernatorial seat in the 2022 general election and lost will take over from Nominated senator Veronica Maina.

The new details emerge days after he was shortlisted for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary and is set to be interviewed by the Public Service Commission.

It is unclear why Ruto chose Malala, a rising UDA politician, for the UDA leadership role despite applying for the CAS position.

“The secretary general will be Cleophas Malala, that will be communicated in the next few days if not hours,” a source revealed as quoted by the Star.

Former East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua has also hinted at the new UDA changes.

“Congratulations my brother hon Cleophas Malala for the appointment, you are equal to the task,” he tweeted.

More to follow……..