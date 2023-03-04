Cleophas Malala To Sit In Cabinet Meetings Days After Being appointed UDA Secretary General

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Cleophas Malala has revealed that he will now be sitting in the Cabinet meetings.

In an interview with a local daily, the former Kakamega Senator stated that his role will be to make follow-ups on decisions made by the Cabinet, but not as a Cabinet Secretary.

“It will be my singular duty to ensure that we monitor the execution and implementation of our manifesto by the people who have been appointed to the Executive.

“I shall be sitting in the Cabinet to make a follow-up on the decisions made, but not as a Cabinet Secretary. Constitutionally, the country already has 22 Cabinet Secretaries but I can be co-opted into the Cabinet,” Malala says as quoted by the Nation.

He noted that the Cabinet can co-opt to have a member sit in their meetings for the interests of the party.

“The Cabinet can co-opt a member to sit in it to monitor the interests of the party. Our party will be there to ensure the Kenya Kwanza manifesto is implemented to the letter” Malala explained.

The UDA secretary general also noted that the party will be assessing Cabinet Secretaries’ performance and advise the President.

“We shall be getting polls from our members on which Cabinet Secretary is working hard and which one they think is doing little.

“We shall be briefing the President on the performance of Cabinet Secretaries, chief executive officers of state corporations, parastatals and even in the National Assembly and Senate,” he added.

His role is likely to be the same as that of former Jubilee party secretary general Raphael Tuju who served in the previous regime as a CS without portfolio.

Also Read: Miguna Warns Malala Over Making UDA a Mega Party