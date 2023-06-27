Connect with us

Politics

Cleophas Malalah Breaks Silence After Being Cleared To Join Cabinet Meetings 

By

Published

IMG 20230627 WA0009

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah has issued a statement after President William Ruto cleared him to attend Cabinet Meetings. 

In a statement via Twitter, Malalah stated that as the UDA SG he is mandated to ensure the party’s manifesto is achieved 

“I attended my first Cabinet  meeting at Statehouse-Nairobi. As the Secretary General  of the UDA Party, I am mandated to ensure that the Govt’s development agenda is consistent with the manifesto upon which we were elected on. President William Ruto’s administration  remains fully committed to the implementation of the Kenya Kwanza plan,” said Malala. 

The President Also cleared the Advisor on Women Rights Harriette Chiggai, National Security Advisor Monica Juma and the Chairperson of Council of Economic Advisors David Ndii to be attending the cabinet meetings.

During the Tuesday meeting the Cabinet approved the establishment of a committee to scrutinize pending bills from June 2005 to June 2022, totaling Ksh640.9B.

20230627 203436

The committee will establish the integrity of all bills.Once verified, the government will promptly settle any bills found payable.

The committee will make recommendations to Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u & submit a final report in 12 months.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of decentralized offices of the Attorney General and Department of Justice in all 47 counties; to improve service delivery, accountability, and accessibility to services at the grassroots level.

It further approved the transmission and introduction of the Tribunals Bill, 2023 to Parliament which is aimed at addressing the existing confusion and lack of accountability in the current tribunal system. 

If enacted, it will rationalize and regulate the administration and functions of Tribunals, establish the Tribunals Registry, and ensure independence and impartiality in their operations.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Defends Malalah After Chaos in UDA Meetings 

