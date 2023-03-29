Confusion As Raila Announces Demos In Kisumu Hours After Governor Nyong’o’s Ban 

ODM Leader Raila Odinga has announced that anti-government demonstrations in Kisumu would go on as planned.

Speaking on Wednesday at his Capital Hill office in Nairobi, Raila stated the decision was arrived at following a meeting with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Kenyans who have been coming to our meetings. There was an announcement today by the governor of Kisumu about the demonstration in Kisumu.

“We have talked with him and he has asked us to announce that there will be demonstrations in Kisumu tomorrow with the rest of the country,” Raila stated.

Nyong’o on his part stated that the people of Kisumu had a right to express themselves and fight for the rights of the people.

“We urge you to turn out in large numbers, we call upon the police to ensure peace and security during the demonstrations,” he said.

The Kisumu County boss earlier stated that they had agreed to move demos from Kisumu to Nairobi.

“All public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi,” Nyong’o stated.

He added, “The people of Kisumu have spoken loudly and clearly on these very serious matters and have delivered their petitions to the government. We have delivered the message and expressed our resolve to stand with the Azimio La Umoja leader, Raila Amollo Odinga in his quest for Justice.”

His announcement was however condemned by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who also banned anti-givernemnt protests in the capital city.

