Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Confusion As Raila Announces Demos In Kisumu Hours After Governor Nyong’o’s Ban 

By

Published

IMG 20230329 WA0006

ODM Leader Raila Odinga has announced that anti-government demonstrations in Kisumu would go on as planned. 

Speaking on Wednesday at his Capital Hill office in Nairobi, Raila stated the decision was arrived at following a meeting with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. 

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Kenyans who have been coming to our meetings. There was an announcement today by the governor of Kisumu about the demonstration in Kisumu. 

“We have talked with him and he has asked us to announce that there will be demonstrations in Kisumu tomorrow with the rest of the country,” Raila stated.

Nyong’o on his part stated that the people of Kisumu had a right to express themselves and fight for the rights of the people.

“We urge you to turn out in large numbers, we call upon the police to ensure peace and security during the demonstrations,” he said. 

The Kisumu County boss earlier stated that they had agreed to move demos from Kisumu to Nairobi.  

“All public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi,” Nyong’o stated. 

He added, “The people of Kisumu have spoken loudly and clearly on these very serious matters and have delivered their petitions to the government. We have delivered the message and expressed our resolve to stand with the Azimio La Umoja leader, Raila Amollo Odinga in his quest for Justice.”

His announcement was however condemned by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who also banned anti-givernemnt protests in the capital city.

Also Read: Governor Anyang Nyon’go Suspends Public Demonstrations in Kisumu

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019