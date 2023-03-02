Cooking gas prices to reduce to Sh300 or Sh500 by June 2023 – President Ruto

PresidentWilliam Ruto, has promised to lower the prices of cooking gas across the country.

He said during the relaunch of the Women Enterprise Fund and Second Product of the Hustler Fund that a 6 kg gas cylinder would cost either Sh300 or Sh500 by June 2023.

He pledged to remove the tax on cooking gas with the aim of eliminating the use of wood fuel, which he said posed great health risks to women who are responsible for cooking in 70% of Kenyan households. Ruto directed the Energy Minister to begin working on the plan immediately.

Ruto said that the reduction in the cost of cooking gas would promote health safety and restore the environment by reducing the number of trees felled for firewood and charcoal.

He instructed the Ministry to launch a crackdown on illegal gas filling in the country, which he called dangerous. The Deputy President also directed the Ministry to look into whether gas cylinders could be given to households for free or at a minimum fee.