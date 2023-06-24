COTU Goes After Senator Ledama After Questioning When Atwoli Will Retire

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has come out to defend its secretary General Francis Atwoli after Narok Senator questioned when he will exit from the trade union.

COTU in a statement on Saturday, June 24 stated that Atwoli’s service to Kenyan workers overrides his supposed tenure limit.

“The secret is hidden in plain sight. Dr. Atwoli is elected to serve Kenyan workers and he wholeheartedly serves Kenyan workers with all his strength. Understandably, in executing his work, Dr. Atwoli has served you and even supported you to win the Narok Senate seat,” said COTU.

Senator Ledama on Friday wondered why Atwoli has served through all three presidential terms starting from the late Daniel Moi’s tenure.

“When is Atwoli retiring? This man has been around the labor movement for decades! Moi come and left, Kibaki and Uhuru followed and the way things are unfolding the current occupier of the house on the hill will also go and leave him there ….I wonder what his secret is?” posed Ledama.

This comes days after President William Ruto appointed Atwoli to the selection panel for the selection of nominees for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a gazette notice dated June 20, President Ruto also appointed Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak, Mary Kimonye, Mary Adhiambo Maungu, Roseline Odede, and Richard Onsongo to serve in the panel.

The panel will be tasked with proposing qualified nominees to the President out of which one of them will be picked as the next DPP.

The successful nominee will replace Noordin Haji who is now the Director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

