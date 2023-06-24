Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

COTU Goes After Senator Ledama After Questioning When Atwoli Will Retire

By

Published

IMG 20230624 WA0016 1687590219

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has come out to defend its secretary General Francis Atwoli after Narok Senator questioned when he will exit from the trade union.

COTU in a statement on Saturday, June 24 stated that Atwoli’s service to Kenyan workers overrides his supposed tenure limit.

“The secret is hidden in plain sight. Dr. Atwoli is elected to serve Kenyan workers and he wholeheartedly serves Kenyan workers with all his strength. Understandably, in executing his work, Dr. Atwoli has served you and even supported you to win the Narok Senate seat,” said COTU.

Senator Ledama on Friday wondered why Atwoli has served through all three presidential terms starting from the late Daniel Moi’s tenure.

“When is Atwoli retiring? This man has been around the labor movement for decades! Moi come and left, Kibaki and Uhuru followed and the way things are unfolding the current occupier of the house on the hill will also go and leave him there ….I wonder what his secret is?” posed Ledama.

This comes days after President William Ruto appointed Atwoli to the selection panel for the selection of nominees for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a gazette notice dated June 20, President Ruto also appointed Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak, Mary Kimonye, Mary Adhiambo Maungu, Roseline Odede, and Richard Onsongo to serve in the panel.

The panel will be tasked with proposing qualified nominees to the President out of which one of them will be picked as the next  DPP.

The successful nominee will replace Noordin Haji who is now the Director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Also Read: President Ruto Appoints Atwoli, Six Others To Director Of Public Prosecutions Selection Panel 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019