Council Of Governors, KMPDU Reach Agreeement To Employ Doctors

The Council of Governors (CoG) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have reached an agreement on the criteria for promoting doctors in counties, with the CoG now promising to allocate money in county budgets to employ more doctors, especially specialists.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Kathwana after a three-hour meeting, CoG health chairperson and Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki and KMPDU secretary-general Davji Atela said most of the issues that necessitated the doctors’ strike were being addressed, including better pay, with regular meetings planned to reach a consensus.

As President William Ruto’s Universal Health Coverage takes effect and counties are the biggest implementers of the programme, there is a need for closer working relationship between health workers’ unions and the Council of Governors. These two institutions are key to the success of the Afya Nyumbani programme.

The Council of Governors’ Health Committee has been tasked with bringing together health unions to discuss smooth implementation and consensus building in an effort to spearhead the rollout, which will be enshrined in four laws assented to by President Ruto on 19 October, including the Primary Care Network Act.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atela paid a courtesy call to CoG Health Committee Chair Governor Muthomi Njuki at his Kathwana office to discuss the place of doctors in the new health system.

According to the two, most of the issues of concern, including promotions for doctors, improved medical cover for health workers, and better pay, will either be addressed immediately or budgetary allocations will be used in the January supplementary budgets to address what has been left out.