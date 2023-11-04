Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Council Of Governors, KMPDU Reach Agreeement To Employ Doctors

By

Published

Muthomi 480x360 1

Muthomi Njuki

The Council of Governors (CoG) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have reached an agreement on the criteria for promoting doctors in counties, with the CoG now promising to allocate money in county budgets to employ more doctors, especially specialists.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Kathwana after a three-hour meeting, CoG health chairperson and Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki and KMPDU secretary-general Davji Atela said most of the issues that necessitated the doctors’ strike were being addressed, including better pay, with regular meetings planned to reach a consensus.

As President William Ruto’s Universal Health Coverage takes effect and counties are the biggest implementers of the programme, there is a need for closer working relationship between health workers’ unions and the Council of Governors. These two institutions are key to the success of the Afya Nyumbani programme.

The Council of Governors’ Health Committee has been tasked with bringing together health unions to discuss smooth implementation and consensus building in an effort to spearhead the rollout, which will be enshrined in four laws assented to by President Ruto on 19 October, including the Primary Care Network Act.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atela paid a courtesy call to CoG Health Committee Chair Governor Muthomi Njuki at his Kathwana office to discuss the place of doctors in the new health system.

According to the two, most of the issues of concern, including promotions for doctors, improved medical cover for health workers, and better pay, will either be addressed immediately or budgetary allocations will be used in the January supplementary budgets to address what has been left out.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020