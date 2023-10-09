Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Court Blocks Deployment Of Police Officers To Haiti

By

Published

2460 BDCourts2807Q

The High Court On Monday October 9, blocked the government’s proposal to deploy Kenyan police officers to Haiti. 

Justice Chacha Mwita issued a conservatory order blocking the government from deploying 1,000 police to Haiti. 

The High Court judge also blocked deployment of Kenyan police officers to any other country. 

”That a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until October 24, 2023,” Justice Mwita ordered. 

This is after  the Third Way Alliance through Ekuru Aukot, moved to court questioning the constitutionality of the decision. 

According to Justice Mwita, the court was satisfied that the issues presented by the petitioners in their claim were of national importance and required immediate attention.

Justice Mwita also directed the respondentsto file their reply within three days of receiving the petition.

”That the petitioners will then have three days after service to file and serve a supplementary affidavit, if any, together with the written submissions to the petition, not exceeding 10 pages,” the order read.

The order comes after the National Police Service started the process of selecting police officers who are set to be deployed for Haiti’s peace mission.

 

“The unit is in the process of selecting suitable officers for a special assignment,” the circular read in part.

“In view of this, you are urgently required to submit names of officers,” an internal signal seen by Kdrtv read. 

The officers must be aged between 20 and 55 years, must not have more than two convictions and the last one should not be under six months.

They should also be mentally and physically fit, able to handle firearms safely, and have proven shooting skills.

Also Read: UDA MP Reveals 2 Powerful Police Units To Be Deployed in Haiti 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020