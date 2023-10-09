Court Blocks Deployment Of Police Officers To Haiti

The High Court On Monday October 9, blocked the government’s proposal to deploy Kenyan police officers to Haiti.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued a conservatory order blocking the government from deploying 1,000 police to Haiti.

The High Court judge also blocked deployment of Kenyan police officers to any other country.

”That a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until October 24, 2023,” Justice Mwita ordered.

This is after the Third Way Alliance through Ekuru Aukot, moved to court questioning the constitutionality of the decision.

According to Justice Mwita, the court was satisfied that the issues presented by the petitioners in their claim were of national importance and required immediate attention.

Justice Mwita also directed the respondentsto file their reply within three days of receiving the petition.

”That the petitioners will then have three days after service to file and serve a supplementary affidavit, if any, together with the written submissions to the petition, not exceeding 10 pages,” the order read.

The order comes after the National Police Service started the process of selecting police officers who are set to be deployed for Haiti’s peace mission.

“The unit is in the process of selecting suitable officers for a special assignment,” the circular read in part.

“In view of this, you are urgently required to submit names of officers,” an internal signal seen by Kdrtv read.

The officers must be aged between 20 and 55 years, must not have more than two convictions and the last one should not be under six months.

They should also be mentally and physically fit, able to handle firearms safely, and have proven shooting skills.

