Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Court frees Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo unconditionally

By

Published

images 11

A Nairobi court has dismissed an application by the police that sought to detain Korogocho MCA  Absalom Odhiambo for seven days pending investigations in the alleged hate speech case.

Mr Onyango has been freed unconditionally by the Milimani Law Courts after trial magistrate Gilbert Shikwe said the MCA was arrested and detained based on a non-existent law.

In his ruling, the magistrate faulted the police and the prosecution for being insensitive to the changes in the law while seeking orders to detain the MCA.

Shikwe also noted that the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) should have known that the law in which they relied in seeking detention orders have been expunged from the statutes and therefore it doesn’t exist in the legal books having declared unconstitutional by appeal Judges Jessit Lesiit John Mativo and Luka Kimaru.

“I have looked at the case presented in court. Looked at the High Court decision making section 96A of the penal code unconstitutional and I have noted that the decision has not been challenged by the prosecution,” Shikwe said.

“It is a nonchallenged fact that the applicant seeking orders to detain the suspect for seven days has no legal leg to stand and the only option is to dismiss.”

“He is hereby released unconditionally unless unlawfully held.”

In the morning, the defence lawyers led by Danstan Omari put the ruling on a halt after they presented another application.

The incitement to violence case against the MCA took a new twist after lawyer Danstan Omari brought to the attention of the court that Section 96A of the Penal Code under which the MCA was arrested, is constitutional pursuant to a three-Judge bench ruling issued in 2015.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019