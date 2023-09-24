CS Alice Wahome Breaks Silence On Athi Water CEO Michael Thuita’s Resignation

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary CS Alice Wahome has weighed in on the resignation of Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO Michael Thuita.

Thuita resigned on Saturday after Head of Public Service Felix Koskei ordered he be suspended over tender malpractices in the agency.

Wahome in a statement said she is privy to Thuita’s resignation, expressing optimism that investigations into the matter by EACC will take full course and find those responsible culpable.

“The decision in this case is that of the Board and noting that I have also received another letter addressed to the same board by Eng. Michael Thuita and copied to me, the matter of Eng. Thuita is functus officio to the Board as he has opted to resign.

“The matter of investigations is within the mandate of EACC and I am confident that the Athi Water Works Development Agency is giving full co- operation in that regard,” read the statement in part.

Wahome also dismissed claims that she failed to cooperate with EACC on suspending Thuita from Athi Water Works.

“I have not in any way failed to cooperate with the EACC as alleged by mainstream media reports and the exercise of my discretion not to suspend Eng. Thuita until the requested information is availed to me did not in any way prejudice investigations,” she stated.

“On my part, I support zero tolerance to corruption and at the same time confirm that I will uphold the rule of law and constitutionalism in handling this matter and any other that may be brought to my attention in the course of my duties as the Cabinet Secretary.”

Thuita is accused of issuing tenders to contractors in Ruiru II, karimenu and Kitui Matuu water projects without observing the due process.

The Athi Water Works Board has picked Joseph Mungai Kamau to succeed Thuita in acting capacity.

