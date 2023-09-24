Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

CS Alice Wahome Breaks Silence On Athi Water CEO Michael Thuita’s Resignation

By

Published

20221024 072815

Alice Wahome

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary  CS Alice Wahome has weighed in on the resignation of Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO Michael Thuita. 

Thuita resigned on Saturday after Head of Public Service Felix Koskei ordered he be suspended over tender malpractices in the agency. 

Wahome in a statement said she is privy to Thuita’s resignation, expressing optimism that investigations into the matter by EACC will take full course and find those responsible culpable.

“The decision in this case is that of the Board and noting that I have also received another letter addressed to the same board by Eng. Michael Thuita and copied to me, the matter of Eng. Thuita is functus officio to the Board as he has opted to resign. 

“The matter of investigations is within the mandate of EACC and I am confident that the Athi Water Works Development Agency is giving full co- operation in that regard,” read the statement in part.

Wahome also dismissed claims that she failed to cooperate with EACC on suspending Thuita from Athi Water Works.

“I have not in any way failed to cooperate with the EACC as alleged by mainstream media reports and the exercise of my discretion not to suspend Eng. Thuita until the requested information is availed to me did not in any way prejudice investigations,” she stated.

“On my part, I support zero tolerance to corruption and at the same time confirm that I will uphold the rule of law and constitutionalism in handling this matter and any other that may be brought to my attention in the course of my duties as the Cabinet Secretary.”

Thuita is accused of issuing tenders to contractors in Ruiru II, karimenu and Kitui Matuu water projects without observing the due process.

The Athi Water Works Board has picked Joseph Mungai Kamau to succeed Thuita in acting capacity. 

Also Read: Why Felix Koskei Has Ordered Suspension of 2 CEOs

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020