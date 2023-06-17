Connect with us

Politics

CS Alice Wahome Speaks On Being Involved In Ksh120 Million Karen Home Saga

By

Published

20221024 072815

Alice Wahome

Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has distanced herself from being involved in a Ksh 120 million Karen house tussle with a Member of Parliament from Murang’a county. 

In a statement via Twitter on Saturday June 17, Wahome asked to stop linking her to the tussle, adding that she is not looking for a house to live in. 

“That story of a house in Karen involving a CS , leave me out. I’m not the one. Sorry Kenyans on Twitter.You missed this one,” Wahome stated. 

She added,”Look for someone else. I’m not the one.I’m not looking for a house to live in.”

Wahome released the statement after Kenyans linked her name to the incident because she had been away from the country for a while. 

The alleged home’s owner on Friday claimed that the unidentified CS who forcefully occupied the property had left the country.

The housing squabble emerged on Friday after the MP’s wife in the scandal told Citizen TV that the CS had forcibly occupied the residence.

She said that the Ruto CS used their absence from the country to move into the residence and deployed the police to man it.

“The CS showed interest in the house. She even came to my home and gave us an offer of Ksh 90 million. We told her the house’s price is Ksh 120 million. Thereafter, I traveled to the US for my daughter’s graduation.

“When I came back on Wednesday, June 14, I told my people to come and clean my house. To my shock, the house was already occupied,” she claimed.

She went on to say that there was no agreement signed and the house still belongs to her husband.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Warns Politicians Against Visiting Shakahola After Raila Was Denied Entry

