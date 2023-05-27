CS Duale Goes After Raila Over Calls For Secession

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called out Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka over their calls for self-determination.

Speaking on Saturday, May 27 during the official launch of Masalani municipality in Garissa County, Duale said it was irresponsible for Raila and Kalonzo to make such threats.

The former Garissa Town MP accused Raila of displaying self-interest and prioritizing the elusive handshake.

“Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, it is very reckless for leaders of your statue to stand on a podium and call for the secession and division of our country. It is very unfortunate. I did not know you can go that low,” the Defence CS said.

Duale underlined, with reference to the constitution, that Kenya is a cohesive nation, with the president functioning as a symbol of national unity. He asked Raila to accept the government and allow the country to grow.

Raila on Friday gave President William Ruto an ultimatum of seven days to denounce Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that the Kenya Kwanza government is a shareholding company.

The opposition chief threatened that he would write to the United Nations (UN) if Ruto fails to denounce Gachagua’s remarks.

“We have given you one week to denounce Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks, if you don’t we will write to the United Nations and ask for self-determination. We are Kenyans by right and we cannot be discriminated against every day because the constitution has a bill of rights, which must be respected by this government,” said Raila.

Gachagua had on February announced that the Kenya Kwanza government appointments would favour those who voted for the current administration while those who voted for the opposition will have less consideration.

“This government is a company that has shares. There are owners who have the majority of shares, and those with just a few, while others do not have any. You invested in this government and you must reap,” Gachagua said.

