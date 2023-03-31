CS Duale: Kenyatta Family Has Sent Emissaries To Gov’t Saying They Should Be Left Alone

Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale has claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family have sought to be left alone by the President William Ruto-led government.

The former President’s name has been in the news recently after Kenya Kwanza politicians accused him of financing anti-government protests led by Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party. The Kenyatta family-owned Northlands farm was invaded by protestors, with part of it destroyed during the said protests.

During an interview on Spice FM on Friday, CS Duale alleged that Uhuru and his kin now want to be left out of the limelight after weeks of being in the public eye. He claimed that the richest family in Africa had sent emissaries that the former President and his family should be left alone.

However, the Defence CS stated that the State could not guarantee that it would leave Uhuru and his family alone since the current regime might conduct audits on his government in the future.

“That guarantee should be given to ordinary citizens like you and me. If there is an audit issue, for example, and it falls within the former administration of Kenyatta, the public and Parliament institutions will discuss,” said Duale.

He added that if Uhuru’s former ministers have issues, independent institutions can still carry out investigations. Duale similarly accused Mr. Odinga of fueling the anti-government protests, stating that he only wants to be part of the Kenya Kwanza government through the backdoor.

The recent protests in Kenya have created a wave of tension among the population, with many questioning the motives behind the demonstrations.

The accusations against former President Uhuru Kenyatta have further heightened tensions, with the Kenyatta family coming under intense scrutiny. I