CS Duale Reveals Why He Fell Out With Raila

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has opened up on why he fell out with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday May 10 during an interview with Citizen TV’s JKLive Duale stated that he expected to be appointed to Cabinet after the 2007 general election having led Raila’s campaigns in North Eastern but that didn’t happen.

“When the cabinet of the grand coalition was formed, Raila Odinga looked at me in the eyes and told me Kibaki has appointed another candidate, Yusuf Haji, to be the Minister for Defence so we can’t have two of you from the same district.

“I remember I told him he should have told me, I would have gone to PNU and square out with Haji for the ministerial position, ‘I was part of your coalition’. The deceit started there. I was appointed an Assistant Minister where I served until 2010,” Duale narrated.

He went to accuse Raila of conspiring with late President Mwai Kibaki to fire him and President William Ruto from the then grand coalition cabinet.

“It is Raila who fired Ruto…William Ruto and I were fired on the same day. It was around three o’clock. I was in my office and the screens showed the following have been sacked as ministers,” said Duale.

He also stated that his friendship with President Ruto began in ODM when they were Raila Odinga’s diehard supporters.

“William Ruto and I met in ODM, we became victims of Baba, we found that we share more and agree more than differences. William Ruto is a decent politician, he keeps friends, he respects friends and he is a man who is very consultative in decision making,” he added.

