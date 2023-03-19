CS Kindiki Issues Statement Ahead of Monday’s Azimio Mass Action

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has on Sunday, March 19 issued a statement ahead on Azimio la Umoja’s planned mass action on Monday.

In the statement, CS Kindiki assured Kenyans that no life or property would be lost or destroyed during the demonstrations.

Kindiki stated that the Azimio supporters would not be allowed to access unauthorized areas.

“In balancing the rights of those invoking Article 37 with the rights of the rest of Kenyans, security agencies shall enforce the Constitution firmly, decisively and resolutely with no regard for political persuasion or social standing of those involved.

“It is hereby notified for information of the general public that pursuant to the Protected Areas Act (CAP 204 of the Laws of Kenya), security agencies shall prevent unauthorised access to all protected areas,” he said.

Kindiki also dismissed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s announcement that Monday will be a public holiday.

“Monday 20th March 2023 is a normal working day. All week day activities including learning in schools and other educational institutions shall proceed normally,” said the CS.

He added, “Any person who incites public disorder or otherwise breaches the peace in any part of the Republic of Kenya shall be prosecuted.”

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei earlier said that Azimio have not been permitted to hold the demonstrations, since their request to hold the protests was submitted late.

Raila has however dismissed the police announcement noiting that he would still hold his anti-government demos.

“Huo ni upuzi. Police kazi yao ni kulinda wananchi. The duty of the police is to protect the people. Not to license protests. They are only served with the notice and that’s what the Constitution says,” Raila said.

