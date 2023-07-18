CS Kindiki Issues Tough Warning To Raila Ahead of Azimio Protests

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over the anti-government demonstrations slated for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

In a statement on Tuesday July 18, CS Kindiki said that security agencies have been deployed countrywide to avert violent protests.

“National security agencies have deployed all the available resources to ensure that the scenes witnessed on Wednesday do not happen again. Anyone planning to unleash violence on Kenyans is hereby warned to cease and desist,” he said.

“Those who doubt the Government’s resolve to prevent further loss of life, injury, destruction of private and public property, and degeneration of the Country into anarchy have a date with law enforcement agencies tomorrow, Thursday, Friday or any other day.”

The Interior CS went on to say that, the government has received intelligence reports of planned violence and chaos, which was, witnessed during the July 12 protests.

“There have been media and public reports that the same organizers and architects of last week’s violence, which resulted in death and injury of innocent Kenyans, massive plunder of private property, arson on Government buildings and disruption of businesses, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday. They have also threatened to turn the wave of violence into a weekly and perhaps a daily affair,” said Kindiki.

He further assured Kenyans to go about their daily business normally despite the planned Azimio demonstrations.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their daily businesses normally as law enforcement agencies ensure their safety and security. Those who wish to express their political rights should do so within the law and without violating the rights of others,” he added.

Also Read: Ruto, Raila Have 24 Hours To Save Or Break Kenya- ODM Senator