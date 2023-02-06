CS Kindiki’s Tough Message To Azimio Over Countrywide Demonstrations

Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki has warned the Azimio la Umoja camp against disrupting any businesses or contradicting the law during their rallies.

Speaking on Monday in Nairobi, Kindiki stated that the opposition has a right to demonstrate but affirmed that any form of chaos would not be tolerated.

“Politicians come from various sectors, some of them from the opposition, but my business is to hear from them, what they think we can do to make our country safe, period. As to their politics, they can go and do it elsewhere. Some of them are doing demonstrations, I have no business with that, I don’t care. But on one condition, they keep law and order.

“The day they will try to break the law, breach the peace, incite public disorder, that is the day the full weight of the ministry of Interior will come on them. They can do rallies so long as they don’t disrupt businesses, don’t insult,” he stated.

Raila has in recent days been leading an onslaught against the President Ruto government.

On Sunday, in a rally in Kibera the former Prime Minister castigated the Ruto administration saying he must quit office for him.

The opposition chief also claimed that Ruto was trying to replace Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with gullible commissioners who could be swayed by the government’s rule.

“They were busy trying to pick up the food while the owners were asleep. What they did not realise is that the owners are wide awake and we are coming for you,” Raila stated.

