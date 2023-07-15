CS Kindiki’s Warning To Azimio Ahead of Azimio’s 3-Day Demos Next Week

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, has restated his warning to the Azimio la Umoja coalition over the anti-government protests.

Speaking on Saturday July 15, Kindiki said that the government is on high alert to deal with the chaos that will arise from the demonstrations.

“My brothers in the opposition, please let’s do our politics, let’s put out our policies in a peaceful manner.If you think you’ll hide behind a constitutional right to destroy property, killing Kenyans and meting violence on Kenyans; try that and you will regret it,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS said that last week’s demos took place due to a hitch in the national security structure which he swore will not happen.

His remarks come a day after the Azimio coalition announced that it will be holding 3-day protests starting next week.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition stated that the move was arrived upon following requests from Kenyans across the country.

“Third Wave of peaceful protests scheduled to start on Wednesday next week, and following overwhelming requests from all sectors of the Kenyan Public for the need to intensify these demonstrations, the Coalition hereby wishes to announce a revision of the calendar.

“Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity,” Azimio announced.

During the last week’s protests at least 9 people lost their lives and properties of unknown value destroyed.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has condemned the violence and asking the authorities to investigate the deaths and injuries of protestors.

“We call for prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries. Those responsible must be held to account. Effective measures to prevent further deaths and injuries must be adopted,” UN stated.

