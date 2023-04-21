Connect with us

Politics

CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Moses Kuria Tell Off Raila Odinga-led Azimio Coalition

By

Published

FB IMG 1680357820118
File image of Kipchumba Murkomen

Leaders of the Kenya Kwanza government have dismissed calls from the opposition Azimio coalition to have the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers opened, stating that President William Ruto is not the custodian of the servers.

The Azimio team has called on Ruto to open the servers to establish the truth about who won the Presidential election last year, claiming that their victory was stolen.

However, the Kenya Kwanza leaders have accused the opposition of trying to get into the government through the backdoor by making unfeasible demands in the bipartisan talks extended to them.

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Trade CS Moses Kuria led the leaders in criticizing the opposition’s demand to have the servers opened. Murkomen questioned why Raila Odinga did not demand the opening of the servers after the handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta if the keys to the servers are held by a sitting Head of State.

Kuria, on the other hand, said that the Azimio leader’s pursuit to get into the government would be futile as they would not allow a coalition government.

Kuria added that the Kenya Kwanza government is in office for only eight months and should be given time to deliver to Kenyans and foster growth and development across the country.

He accused the opposition of working tirelessly to derail the government’s development agenda and discredit it as a failed regime.

MP Kaguchia echoed Kuria’s sentiments, urging the President and his Deputy to remain undeterred and focus on the plan to improve the livelihoods of Kenyans by bringing much-needed developments.

