Politics

CS Kuria Blames ‘Big Man’ For Trending ‘KuriaExposed’ Hashtag

By

Published

20230710 091420

File image of CS Moses Kuria.

Public Service CS Moses Kuria has accused a person he described as a ‘big man’ for fighting him through social media.

In a statement via his X account on Saturday October 28, Kuria blamed the so-called big man for the #MosesKuriaExposed hashtag which is trending on the platform.

The hashtag allegedly attempted to reveal CS Kuria’s ills and gaffes in the government. 

”A big man like you can not purport to fight me through sponsoring a hashtag.. For those who have been in the trenches we know that the lifespan of a hashtag is shorter than the …of a rabbit. Try better methods nanii,” he posted.

The former Gatundu South lawmaker has been sparking speculations through controversial posts on his social media.

On Wednesday, Kuria blamed an aspiring Mt Kenya kingpin for the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

“I stand with Governor Kawira Mwangaza. This is an evil scheme by someone who thinks that the only way to be a Mt Kenya Kingpin is to bring down other leaders not to solve the problems of our people who are getting desperate by the day. History will vindicate me,” he said.

Following the retirement of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, there has been political speculation about a new leader who can unite the people and represent their interests at the national level, with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua declaring himself the kingpin of the region and claiming to be chosen and anointed by God.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Clarifies Reports Of Tussle With Mudavadi Over Office Space 

