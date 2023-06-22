Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

CS Kuria Dares Azimio To Stage Anti-Finance Bill Demos 

By

Published

20230622 171026

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has dared the Azimio la Umoja coalition to call for mass protests following the passing of the controversial Finance Bill, 2023. 

Speaking on Thursday June 22, CS Kuria said they would also organize protests in support of the bill if Azimio returns to the streets. 

“Demonstrations are not a monopoly of someone. They can demonstrate against, we are going to demonstrate for. Kwani they own the streets? We can also go to those streets. Tukutane huko,” said Kuria.

This comes after the Azimio la Umoja coalition invited Kenyans to a consultation meeting in Nairobi next week to chart a way forward following the Wednesday passing of the controversial Finance Bill, 2023 by Parliament.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua announced the meeting will take place at the Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday, June 27, from 10am. 

“We have decided to invite Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am. Where the next course of action will be decided,” said Karua 

“Whenever as a people we have come together we have always found a solution even to our worst problems, this time will be no different. We believe that in the end, it is the people’s voices that will prevail.”

Karua also accused the Kenya Kwanza government of overlooking the opinions of Kenyans who openly objected to the contentious Bill during the public participation stage.

“We learnt the hard way that this illegitimate regime can ignore the people, their feelings, their fears, their circumstances, their hopes and aspirations and force its agenda on the people,” said the political outfit.”

Also Read: President Ruto Defends Moses Kuria After Nation Media Group Slur

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019