CS Kuria Dares Azimio To Stage Anti-Finance Bill Demos 

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has dared the Azimio la Umoja coalition to call for mass protests following the passing of the controversial Finance Bill, 2023.

Speaking on Thursday June 22, CS Kuria said they would also organize protests in support of the bill if Azimio returns to the streets.

“Demonstrations are not a monopoly of someone. They can demonstrate against, we are going to demonstrate for. Kwani they own the streets? We can also go to those streets. Tukutane huko,” said Kuria.

This comes after the Azimio la Umoja coalition invited Kenyans to a consultation meeting in Nairobi next week to chart a way forward following the Wednesday passing of the controversial Finance Bill, 2023 by Parliament.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua announced the meeting will take place at the Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday, June 27, from 10am.

“We have decided to invite Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am. Where the next course of action will be decided,” said Karua

“Whenever as a people we have come together we have always found a solution even to our worst problems, this time will be no different. We believe that in the end, it is the people’s voices that will prevail.”

Karua also accused the Kenya Kwanza government of overlooking the opinions of Kenyans who openly objected to the contentious Bill during the public participation stage.

“We learnt the hard way that this illegitimate regime can ignore the people, their feelings, their fears, their circumstances, their hopes and aspirations and force its agenda on the people,” said the political outfit.”

