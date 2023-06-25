CS Kuria Defies Court Order Attacks Journalists

Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Saturday June 24 defied a court order barring him from using insulting words on media practitioners.

Speaking in Kenol, Murang’a County, Kuria referred to the media as prostitutes saying that he would give back in equal measure what he got from the media.

“I said recently an arrow in the night…these prostitutes from the media, how they come at me is how I will respond to them. The way they feel hurt when I call them that, is the same way we are hurt when they wrongly accuse us…and they should give us time to work, they were with the previous government for 10 years,” said Kuria.

The High Court on Wednesday last week issued an injunction barring the Trade CS from using derogatory statements when referring to media practitioners.

“An injunction be and is hereby issued against the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industries the Hon. Moses Kuria preventing him from uttering and expressing any insulting, demeaning, belittling, condescending, disdainful, disparaging or vilifying words against any media practitioner(s) within the meaning of Article 34 of the Constitution of Kenya,” the order read.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the order following a petition filed by human rights activist Charles Mugane.

Kuria’s latest attacks comes a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked the courts to restrain the media when politicians request them the same way they barred CS Kuria from insulting the media.

“The same way the courts have been persuaded to gag Moses Kuria from holding the press into account, I want the same courts to give the same orders when asked to restrain the media,” Gachagua said on friday.

