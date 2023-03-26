CS Kuria Reveals Harsh Tactics Ruto Might Use To Tame Raila

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now says that the Kenya Kwanza government will deal with Azimio la Umoja leader harshly just like neighboring countries.

Speaking during an interview with BBC on Saturday, March 25, CS Kuria stated that the government would do whatever it takes including using tactics of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda in dealing with the opposition.

“Every time coming to prosecute an election, then it means that we are going to deal with him the way Paul Kagame deals with his opponents, the way Museveni deals with his opponent. There’s no other way,” he stated.

CS Kuria pointed out that the former Prime Minister has had it good for too long intimidating Kenyan Presidents.

“He has had it good for too long. He had it with Kibaki, Kibaki is no more, Kibaki is dead and gone. He had it with Uhuru, he will not have it again, take it from me. There is not going to be any dividend for democracy,” Kuria asserted.

The former Gatundu South MP urged the ODM leader to use his Parliament numbers to make his case.

“He is a member of the party, he is the leader of the opposition, he has got sizeable numbers in Parliament almost half of it, he can be able to make his case within Parliament but rewarding him for undermining institutions, undermining democracy, losing elections all the time and coming to say talk to me, about what?” Kuria posed.

The Trade CS also stated that President Ruto’s administration had managed to reduce the cost of most prices and would continue to do so for the benefit of all citizens.

Also Read: Ruto Pleads With Raila Ahead Of Monday Protests