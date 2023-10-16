CS Kuria to Introduce Service Fees at All Huduma Centers

Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Monday announced a proposal to charge for all services provided in Huduma Centers across the country.

Kuria stated that the fee will be used to run the centers and also generate their own revenue which will help reduce the financial load on the Treasury.

“You have been enjoying these services without paying, there is no more free lunch. You have to pay for it, we will introduce a fee for service for government service and private service to support our e-commerce because Huduma Centre will be the backbone for e-commerce,” said CS Kuria.

He added that it will go through public participation and be presented in Parliament before it’s implemented.

“We have not settled on the amount yet, this is one of the many changes we want to introduce as a way of improving this ministry.”

Kuria was speaking during the official takeover of the State Department of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management from Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.

The CS had been in charge of the Trade docket for 11 months before President William Ruto decided to reshuffle the cabinet which saw him transferred to the Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management ministry.

Renewal of driver’s licenses, duplicate national identity cards, and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) are among the services that will be charged in Huduma facilities. Others include National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) registration and claims, HELB – Student Loan Application and Repayments, Welfare Group Registration, issue of police abstracts, single business licence, and stamp duty assessment.

The Huduma Kenya programme was established to facilitate the delivery of a wide range of government services in a single unit designated as Huduma Centres.

Also Read: Kuria Breaks Silence After Being Removed From Trade Ministry