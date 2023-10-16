Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

CS Kuria to Introduce Service Fees at All Huduma Centers

By

Published

fp3PX34fkeyaSj3fvQmRiUzTPNcrwl9B8za0Q6Ud

File image of CS Moses Kuria

Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Monday announced a proposal to charge for all services provided in Huduma Centers across the country.

Kuria stated that the fee will be used to run the centers and also generate their own revenue which will help reduce the financial load on the Treasury. 

“You have been enjoying these services without paying, there is no more free lunch. You have to pay for it, we will introduce a fee for service for government service and private service to support our e-commerce because Huduma Centre will be the backbone for e-commerce,” said CS Kuria. 

He added that it will go through public participation and be presented in Parliament before it’s implemented.

“We have not settled on the amount yet, this is one of the many changes we want to introduce as a way of improving this ministry.”

Kuria was speaking during the official takeover of the State Department of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management from Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.

The CS had been in charge of the Trade docket for 11 months before President William Ruto decided to reshuffle the cabinet which saw him transferred to the Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management ministry. 

Renewal of driver’s licenses, duplicate national identity cards, and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) are among the services that will be charged in Huduma facilities. Others include National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) registration and claims, HELB – Student Loan Application and Repayments, Welfare Group Registration, issue of police abstracts, single business licence, and stamp duty assessment.

The Huduma Kenya programme was established to facilitate the delivery of a wide range of government services in a single unit designated as Huduma Centres.

Also Read: Kuria Breaks Silence After Being Removed From Trade Ministry

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020