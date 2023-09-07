Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

CS Kuria Under Fire After Taking Credit For Goods On Offer

By

Published

20230713 105931

File image of Trade CS Moses Kuria

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has come under sharp criticism after taking credit for slashed prices of food items at a supermarket, insinuating that the costs of some goods had dropped. 

CS Kuria in an update on the X platform shared a photo of various price tags of commodities at a retail outlet in Kenya which showed a cut on prices of the goods.

“It’s coming, Dooooown, Down Down Down,” he wrote.

His remark did not sit well with some Kenyans, who accused him of being unconcerned about the high cost of living that the country is currently experiencing.

Below are some of the reactions. 

Evans Richard: You are a disgrace. How can you go to a supermarket take photos of their deals and post here as reduction in cost of living. Stop lying to Kenyans.

I am Mevin: When the president said some CSs don’t know what’s going on in their ministries he was talking about you.

Muhammad Onyango : Surely Moses! This supermarket has weekly promotions on selected items to push stock. How do you equate this to the prices of goods coming down and the government working for Wanjiku?

Brian Mtetezi: Now we have cabinet secretaries going to supermarkets to take photos of promotional items and sharing them on X to show that they are working .On God,it  shall not be well with these people.I hate it here .@William Ruto what is this?

Muhammad Onyango: Surely Moses! Carrefour has weekly promotions on selected items to push stock. How do you equate this to the prices of goods coming down and GOK working for Wanjiku?

Also Read: Why Moses Kuria Used a Boda Bofa To A Cabinet Meeting

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020