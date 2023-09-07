CS Kuria Under Fire After Taking Credit For Goods On Offer

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has come under sharp criticism after taking credit for slashed prices of food items at a supermarket, insinuating that the costs of some goods had dropped.

CS Kuria in an update on the X platform shared a photo of various price tags of commodities at a retail outlet in Kenya which showed a cut on prices of the goods.

“It’s coming, Dooooown, Down Down Down,” he wrote.

His remark did not sit well with some Kenyans, who accused him of being unconcerned about the high cost of living that the country is currently experiencing.

Below are some of the reactions.

Evans Richard: You are a disgrace. How can you go to a supermarket take photos of their deals and post here as reduction in cost of living. Stop lying to Kenyans.

I am Mevin: When the president said some CSs don’t know what’s going on in their ministries he was talking about you.

Muhammad Onyango : Surely Moses! This supermarket has weekly promotions on selected items to push stock. How do you equate this to the prices of goods coming down and the government working for Wanjiku?

Brian Mtetezi: Now we have cabinet secretaries going to supermarkets to take photos of promotional items and sharing them on X to show that they are working .On God,it shall not be well with these people.I hate it here .@William Ruto what is this?

Muhammad Onyango: Surely Moses! Carrefour has weekly promotions on selected items to push stock. How do you equate this to the prices of goods coming down and GOK working for Wanjiku?

Also Read: Why Moses Kuria Used a Boda Bofa To A Cabinet Meeting