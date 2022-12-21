CS Linturi Breaks Silence After His Meeting With Governor Kawira Mwangaza Received a Backlash 

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has defended his recent meeting with Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza days after she was impeached.

Speaking on Wednesday December 21 at Chuka University’s Grounds, in Meru county, Linturi said that he will work with all elected leaders across the country despite their political affiliations.

“My ministry will work closely with all governors despite their political affiliations as we strive to improve food production and promote food security in the country,” Linturi said.

The former Meru Senator had on Tuesday meet with the embattled governor at his office in Kilimo House, Nairobi. He has hiwever described the meeting as an official engagement that was focused on agricultural issues.

“Yes I met Mwangaza in Nairobi and I have seen some people talking ill about it. I’m a Cabinet Secretary and I will continue with my work. During our meeting we agreed on issues like desert locust invasions among other critical topics,” he said.

Governor Mwangaza ignited a political storm in Meru on Tuesday after she posted her picture with CS Linturi on her social media pages with a short caption “Meru Must Be Happy.”

Kawira who beat Linturi in the August elections to become the Meru County boss is facung an ouster after being impeached by Meru MCAs over nepotisim among other charges.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Tuesday formed an 11-member committee to probe the charges for the impeachment of Mwangaza.

“The Senate resolves to establish a special committee comprising of 11 Senators to investigate the proposed removal from office of the Governor of Meru county and report to the senate within 10 days,”Kingi said during the Senate’s Tuesday special sitting.

