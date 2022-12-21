Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

CS Linturi Breaks Silence After His Meeting With Governor Kawira Mwangaza Received a Backlash 

By

Published

20221221 184629

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has defended his recent meeting with Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza days after she was impeached. 

Speaking on Wednesday December 21 at Chuka University’s Grounds, in Meru county, Linturi said that he will work with all elected leaders across the country despite their political affiliations. 

“My ministry will work closely with all governors despite their political affiliations as we strive to improve food production and promote food security in the country,” Linturi said.

The former Meru Senator had on Tuesday meet with the embattled governor at his office in Kilimo House, Nairobi. He has hiwever described the meeting as an official engagement that was focused on agricultural issues.

“Yes I met Mwangaza in Nairobi and I have seen some people talking ill about it. I’m a Cabinet Secretary and I will continue with my work. During our meeting we agreed on issues like desert locust invasions among other critical topics,” he said.

20221221 184636

Governor Mwangaza ignited a political storm in Meru on Tuesday after she posted her picture with CS Linturi on her social media pages with a short caption “Meru Must Be Happy.”

Kawira who beat Linturi in the August elections to become the Meru County boss is facung an ouster after being impeached by Meru MCAs over nepotisim among other charges. 

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Tuesday formed an 11-member committee to probe the charges for the impeachment of Mwangaza.

“The Senate resolves to establish a special committee comprising of 11 Senators to investigate the proposed removal from office of the Governor of Meru county and report to the senate within 10 days,”Kingi said during the Senate’s Tuesday special sitting.

Also Read: From Village Boy To CS, Hidden Details You Didn’t Know About Mithika Linturi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019