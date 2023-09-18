CS Moses Kuria Responds After DP Gachagua’s Warning

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria responded after being rebuked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his comments on the rising cost of fuel.

Kuria in a statement on Monday hit back at his boss, saying that as the minister responsible for the private sector, he had a duty to advise businesses “based on science and not truthful voodoo”.

“August fuel stocks will land in October. The cost is known and it is scientific. September supplies will land in November. The cost is also known. From there we move on to US winter and expected stockpiles. And then the bilateral agreements between the Saudis and the Russians on the one hand and China and India on the other, plus the ongoing oil cuts,” said Kuria.

The Trade CS went on to say that “as the Minister responsible for the private sector, it is my job to advise the economy based on science, not truthful voodoo”.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who had just landed from a trip to Colombia on Sunday acknowledged the rise in world oil prices but urged government officials not to be arrogant about the issue.

“The government remains aware and sensitive to the challenges facing Kenyans today; the arrogant statements by some leaders in no way reflect the official position of the government or President William Ruto,” he said.

Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale on Sunday publicly called on President Ruto to sack some top officials in his government, saying they were tarnishing it.

“Mheshimiwa Rais, I want to tell you today from Kakamega, watu ambao umewapatia kazi wamekuiniza kona mbaya sana.

“Mtu ambaye anaitwa Minister of Trade, mtu ambaye anaitwa Waziri wa Energy, na mtu ambaye anaitwa your economic advisors, lazima watuambie sisi wakenya what did they mean by buying oil from government to government?” He posed.