CS Murkomen Heckled in Marakwet, Begs Locals To Vote for the UDA Candidate

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was on Monday January 2nd heckled while campaigning for his preferred successor in the Elgeyo Marakwet by-election.

The William Ruto-led UDA party is facing a litmus test as Elgeyo Marakwet voters return to the ballot on Thursday to vote for their new Senator.

The Thursday by-election has accelerated into a fierce contest between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Party for Peace and Development (PPD) which is widely viewed as a threat to the ruling party.

Former Marakwet West MP William Kisang is flying the UDA party while Tim Kipchumba is running on the PPD party ticket.

Other contestants in the race to succeed Kipchumba Murkomen include Activist Jerotich Seii of the Safina Party, lawyer Andrew Mengich (independent) and Timothy Tanui of the New Democrats.

The UDA brigade campaigning for Kisang was on Sunday and Monday heckled and given a cold reception in Marakwet.

“You know I have not come to campaign for the UDA candidate because I thought all was well on the ground, only to discover that things were slippery,”

“I am asking you to forgive Mr Kisang because the Bible says so, and if you can’t forgive him, please go to the ballot on Thursday and choose the Wheelbarrow ,” Murkomen said on Monday.

Murkomen begged the locals to vote for Kisang adding that his CS job will be at risk should UDA fail to retain the seat on Thursday.

“What will I say before the President when I come from a county where I have the burden of two independent MPs and now a senator from another party? Vote UDA so that I can still have a say in government,” Murkomen said.

“When things go wrong in the Elgeyo Marakwet Senate race, it should not be said that I did not play my role. Please don’t expose my nakedness. The only reward you can give President Ruto for giving us a CS position is to vote in favor of his party.” He added.

Also Read: Murkomen Resigns as Elgeyo Marakwet Senator