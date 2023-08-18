CS Mutua’s Statement After Raila Attacked US Ambassador Meg Withman 

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has come to US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Withman’s defense after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga chided her during the Devolution Conference.

In a statement on Thursday, Mutua said it is the prerogative of the government of the day to recall an ambassador and not any other person.

“If Kenya has a problem with any diplomat or country, it is the work of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to summon and seek clarification. It is only the Government of Kenya that can seek the recalling of an envoy,” said Mutua.

The Foreign Affairs CS also said Withman’s speech during the Devolution conference was spot on

“Her message resonates well with the Kenya Kwanza economic empowerment plan and we thank her for telling the truth to naysayers, however painful it may be to some people living in denial,” he noted.

Raila on Thursday told the US Ambassador to keep off Kenyan matters and threatened to petition the US government to recall her.

“Tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States. Kenya is not a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth while you are here. Otherwise, we will call for your recall back to your country,” Raila said.

Whitman in her address during the devolution conference said Kenya had the most credible election ever in 2022.

“I arrived in Kenya days before the general election, what I witnessed was short of remarkable. The election was observed by local and international election organizations and the results were upheld by the Kenyan Supreme Court and power was transferred orderly and peacefully at the time,” she stated.

