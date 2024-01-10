CS Susan Nakhumicha Lands New Global Role

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has been appointed to the World Economic Forum’s Global Alliance for Women’s Health Board.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru announced the appointment on Tuesday in a statement via X while expressing her jubilation.

“What a proud moment for Kenya and a hearty congratulations to my sister CS Nakhumicha for your appointment to the World Economic Forum’s Global Alliance for Women’s Health wef board.

“Our UHC aspiration for all has an excellent ambassador in you on the global stage,” Waiguru stated.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Alliance for Women’s Health Board is a strategic project launched by the global finance institution to enhance women’s well-being around the world by promoting health fairness and encouraging stakeholders to collaborate on important health concerns.

This comes barely a year after CS Nakhumicha was designated Chairperson of the Health Ministers Conference for the East, Central, and South African Regions.

The CS announced her new job on her social media pages on February 9, 2023, and indicated that she was determined to establish better healthcare services across the regions.

“I will endeavor to fulfill this vision and to work with all member states to attain the best health standards for our people,” CS Nakhumicha stated.

Nakhumicha holds a diploma in Pharmacy from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), a diploma in Healthcare Management from the Kenya Institute of Management, and a master’s degree in procurement, logistics, and supply chain management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The Health CS also successfully completed her Ph.D. in Business Management, specializing in Logistics and Supply Chain.

Also Read: President Ruto Reveals How CS Nakhumicha Forced Him To Cut Short His France Trip