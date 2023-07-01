David Mwaure Replaced as Agano Party After Ruto Appointment

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has replaced David Mwaure as the Agano Party leader

In a gazette notice on Friday, June 30 Nderitu indicated that Mwaure will be replaced by Samuel Karanja.

She further stated the changes were effected after a special National Delegates Convention (NDC) convened by the party.

”Agano Party intends to make changes to its officials following Special National Delegates Convention by the party,” she said.

The notice further stated that Kenyans who are opposed with the amendments may contact the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended change by the political party shall within seven days from the date of this publication deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties,” she added.

Mwaure ran unsuccessfully for president in the 2022 election. He received 31,987 votes.

Following his defeat, Mwaura declared his support for the administration and even ran for Speaker of the National Assembly, but was defeated by Moses Wetangula.

Environment CS Soipan Tuya on April appointed Mwaure to serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund (NETFUND).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 (3) of the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry appoints David Mwaure Wihiga to be the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 20th April, 2023,” the gazette notice read.

The corporation which was established by the Ministry of Environment in 1999 mobilizes and avails resources for environmental management in the country. It also gives scholarships, grants, and environmental awards.

