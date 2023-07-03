Connect with us

David Ndii Explains Why Ruto Lifted Ban On Logging 

20230411 093418

The chairperson of President William Ruto’s Council of Economic Advisors David Ndii has explained why the Head of State lifted the 6 year ban on logging. 

In a statement via Twitter on Sunday July 2 evening, Ndii stated that exotic trees are meant to be harvested and if they are not, they die and become fire hazards. 

“There’s something you should know about our exotic(cypress, pine and blue gum)  forest plantations. They are meant to be harvested. If they are not, the trees die and become a serious fire hazard,” said Ndii. 

President Ruto on Sunday announced that he had lifted the ban to help the economies of areas that depend on forest products.

He however noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration has put up plans to ensure that only mature trees are harvested while more are planted.

“This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth and open up the business while we continue with our plan to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years,” said Ruto.

He added,”Sasa miti inaoza huku kwa msitu na watu wanahangaika pande hii hawana mbao, hii maneno yote tumeondoa na tumesema tutafanya na mpango.”

The President also stated that lifting the ban on logging will create jobs for both Kenyans and is in keeping with the government’s plan to plant 15 billion trees in ten years.

The moratorium was imposed in 2018 during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime after public uproar over illegal logging, which environmentalists blamed for Kenya’s diminishing forest cover as well as damage to the country’s water towers.

