DCI officers arrest Korogocho MCA Odhiambo at NCIC offices

Korogocho Member of County Assembly Absalom Odhiambo was Monday arrested after he honoured summons by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Police drawn from the Directorate of Criminal investigation made the arrest at the NCIC offices in Upper Hill where they then took him for grilling.

NCIC confirmed the arrest of the MCA noting that Odhiambo indeed honoured the summons whereupon he was arrested and handed over to DCI officers for further action.

He is wanted over alleged inflammatory remarks he made during an Azimio political rally at Kamukunji grounds last week in Nairobi.

This comes after the vocal MCA, in a viral video captured at the rally, is heard criticising the Kenya Kwanza leadership while stirring up Azimio supporters in readiness for industrial action in the capital.

The Rev. Samuel Kobia-led commission, in a statement to newsrooms last Friday, took issue with the ODM politician’s remarks, directing him to appear at its offices on Monday

“Political development in the last few days is creating unnecessary tension that if not well managed can plunge the country into chaos,” stated the NCIC Chairperson.

“A case in point is the utterances by Korogocho Member of County Assembly Hon. Absalom Odhiambo Onyango at the Azimio La Umoja Alliance rally at the Kamukunji grounds on Monday 23rd January 2022 which inter alia invoked ethnic hatred while inciting Kenyans to violence. Therefore, we have summoned Hon. Absalom Odhiambo Onyango to record a statement.”

Kobia called on leaders to steer clear of such statements in a bid to ensure peace among Kenyans.

“We are calling upon all the leaders to stop actions and rhetoric that can trigger violence. For if unchecked violence started in one place will be repeated in another and before long the whole country will burn. In such an event, nobody wins and all of us lose,” the statement read.

He further stated that the commission would not allow anyone to undermine the presidency.

“We wish to remind Kenyans that the President who is also the Head of State is the symbol of national unity. Consequently, any actions that undermine the presidency will not only damage national cohesion but will also injure peace and unity among Kenyans. The President should be accorded respect and honour by all and at all times,” he said.