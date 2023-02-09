DCI To Investigate Matiang’i’s Alleged Home Raid

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed now say former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi staged a raid at his home.

Speaking on Thursday, Amin revealed that they have been investigating former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over the Ruaraka land saga and Huduma Namba rollout.

“For the record, I can confirm that none of the cases under investigation so far have reached the stage, which requires the assistance or attendance of Dr Matiang’i,” Amin said.

He stated that the agency takes the allegations of a raid on Matiangi’s home seriously and has launched an initial investigation into the matter.

According to Amin, Matiangi initially informed his guards that he was expecting lawyers as guests and instructed them to grant them access to his home upon their arrival.

The lawyers arrived shortly after and convened inside the house for a meeting. Soon after, politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined them.

“At around 9.30pm, Mr Odinga and team left the home to go and join the lawyers in the Press Conference. Dr. Matiang’i then informed the guards that police would be arriving accompanied by the media to arrest him, and instructed them to allow the police access to the home but to lock out the media,” Amin said.

He went on to slam the media for reporting the raid without question.

“The DCI confirms that this was a deliberate and malicious attempt to spread false information and incite fear, and is nothing more than the highest form of fake news,” he said.

Matiangi’s lawyer Danstan Omari had on Wednesday claimed that the DCI had sent a team of elite police officers to arrest the former CS at his Karen home.

He claimed they had reports that the alleged arrest was related to the Ruaraka land saga and the Huduma Namba rollout, both of which occurred while Matiang’i was in office.

“So, I can confirm to every Kenyan in this country that the life of Matiang’i is at risk. We don’t know the intention of wanting to invade the home of Matiang’i at this hour of the night,” Omari said.

