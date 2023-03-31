Connect with us

Politics

Demos must come to end – UDA leaders tell Raila

20230227 195241
File image of Cleophas Malala

UDA party leaders have reiterated their position against joining hands with the opposition despite ongoing protests. Party Chairperson, Sicily Mbarire, condemned the destructive protests and urged President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to remain firm in their positions and not be swayed by any attempts to bring the opposition into the government.

Mbarire said that the government has a duty to serve the public without being distracted or intimidated, and that the people of Kenya had made their choice during the 2022 election.

Mbarire also spoke out against opposition leader Raila Odinga, saying that he frequently causes chaos for his selfish ambition and that this behavior sets a bad precedent and undermines the democratically elected government.

She called on the government to end the ongoing Azimio destructive protests, which have led to large-scale destruction of property. Mbarire condemned the razing of the Siaya UDA office and called out Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua for invalidating Ruto’s presidency, daring her to organize anti-government protests in Kirinyaga if she was indeed brave and serious about their irreducible minimum.

The UDA party leaders also discussed the upcoming party officials’ elections, which are scheduled to be conducted in August. Mbarire implored UDA supporters to register overwhelmingly as party members so that they can participate in the elections.

She emphasized the importance of building and growing the party together and ensuring that it can spread its wings across all parts of the country.

Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala echoed Mbarire’s sentiments, saying that UDA would be run democratically with consultations prioritized in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Malala assured UDA supporters that the party would not deploy dictatorial tendencies and that the party would have democratically elected officials from the national level down to the polling center level. He also called for an end to the ongoing protests, which he deemed a threat to the progression of the country.

