Politics

Dennis Itumbi, Kidero among 224 shortlisted by Public Service Commission (PSC) for CAS jobs

By

Published

Kenya’s political landscape is known for its intricate web of alliances and allegiances, which often shift and evolve over time.

One recent example of this is the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position, which was created by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to reward some of his allies who lost in the 2017 General Election.

President William Ruto has now decided to revive the post, seeing it as an opportunity to reward his own allies.

The shortlist for the position includes a number of individuals with ties to various political figures and parties in Kenya.

Some, such as former Soy MP Caleb Kositany and former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, are associated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party with close ties to President Ruto.

Others, such as former Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his deputy Joash Maangi, are known allies of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya boss Raila Odinga, who lost the presidential election to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, who challenged the victory of ODM’s Gladys Wanga in the Homa Bay gubernatorial election, and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, who previously ran for the Nairobi governorship and later the senate seat, are also among those who have been shortlisted.

President Ruto’s digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, has also been included in the list of candidates for the CAS position.

Persons who will be appointed by the President to serve as CAS will serve on contract determined by the head of state himself.

“A Chief Administrative Secretary will serve on contract as determined by the appointing Authority. This position is graded at CSG 3 in the Public Service – the remuneration and benefits commensurate to this level will be applicable,” Mr Muchiri had said earlier.

