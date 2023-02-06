Connect with us

Dennis Itumbi Reveals Amount of Tax Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is Yet to Pay 

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has sensationally claimed that Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has tax arrears. 

In a statement on Monday, the Ruto ally asked Raila to pay his taxes instead of defending the Moi and Kenyatta families. 

“Hon. Raila Odinga just Pay your Tax obligations. Wachana na Kenyattas. They have paid some here and they will pay the rest which is still a big lot. Sasa wewe lipa Sh 344m that you owe after dumping fuel here meant for Export to Uganda,” Itumbi alleged.

“Wacha stories. By the way, there are no new taxes, zile tu wewe na Uhuru had during your time. The last Finance bill was in 2022 when your handshake was still in power. So lipa, what you said Kenyans should pay.” Itumbi added. 

His allegations come after Raila Odinga on Sunday asked President William Ruto to leave former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta alone amid the raging tax debate.

The former Prime Minister claimed that it was embarrassing for Mama Ngina to come out and clarify tax evasion claims by the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Mliona Jana Mama ambaye anaheshimiwa sana Mama Ngina Kenyatta aliongea mambo ya ushuru manake mama huyo ametusiwa na hao watu vibaya sana. Hao watu hawajui pahali Kenya imetoka, huyo mama alikua ameshikwa wakati ile ya maumau akafungwa plae kamiti akakaa kwa muda mrefu Zaidi. 

“Sasa mama kama huyo ambaye ni karibu miaka 90 unaenda kumtusi ya nini? Ni rika ya nyanya yako, kama huezi kumheshimu we ni mtu gani? Raila posed.

He went on to school Ruto and Gachagua on the the law exempting presidents from paying taxes, noting that it was abolished in 1982.

“Nataka kuwaelimisha kwa sababu mambo mingi wanasema hawayaelewi. Hiyo sheria ya ushuru amabayo ilikua inaexempt president kulipa ushuru kama yeye anapatia watoto wake mali yake ilitengenezwa 1963 na ikaidhinishwa 1969.

“Nyayo alipochukua baada ya Kenyatta kufa, akaongeza jina yake hapo lakini wakenya wengine walikua wanalipa. Mwaka wa 1982, bunge ilipitisha sheria ya kutoa hiyo kipengele na kuweka wakenya wote wawe exempt,” Raila stated.

